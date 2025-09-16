Louis Theroux unveils ‘Girlbands Forever’ docuseries with several stars

Louis Theroux has announced his next documentary project!

In November of last year, the documentarian produced a new series with the BBC, titled Boybands Forever.

The three-episode docuseries focused on the meteroric rise of boybands from the 90s into the 21st century, and featured interviews with many boyband members, including those from Take That, Westlife and Blue.

Now, following the success of Boybands Forever, the BBC has commissioned a follow-up documentary series, focusing on the rise and fall of girlbands.

The three-part docuseries, titled Girlbands Forever, will “explore the inside story of girlband fever throughout the 90s and beyond” and will feature members from six of the most influential girl groups from that era.

Sugababes’ Heidi Range, Eternal’s Kelle Bryan, Atomic Kitten’s Kerry Katona, All Saints’ Melanie Blatt, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards and Mis-Teeq’s Su-Elise Nash have all been confirmed to appear in the upcoming docuseries.

The one-hour episodes will also feature other interviews with big names from the music industry, including the likes of Andy McCluskey, Clara Amfo, Darcus Beese OBE, Lucie Cave, MNEK, Nicki Chapman, Pete Tong, Pete Waterman, Scott Mills and Tulisa.

Louis Theroux, who has executive produced the series, has since released a statement to express his delight at the project.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of making this wonderful series. I well remember when the Spice Girls, Eternal and All Saints burst on the scene in the 90s. It was a special time in pop music and British culture generally,” he reflected.

“Then in their wake came a parade of girl bands, made up of girls who were all in different ways beautiful, talented and often very funny. Going back and rediscovering all that music and those videos and the interviews they did has been an absolute pleasure,” he continued.

“There was pain behind the music, too, and as is so often the case there was price to be paid for that level of young fame. But mainly we wanted this to be a celebration of a time of very special music and talent,” Theroux added.

Girlbands Forever will premiere on the BBC later this year, with an exact release date yet to be announced.