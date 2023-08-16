Lottie Tomlinson pens moving tribute for late sister Félicité

Lottie Tomlinson has shared an emotional tribute for her late sister Félicité on what would’ve been her 23rd birthday.

Félicité tragically passed away in March 2019 at just 18 years of age.

The younger sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson is marking her sister’s birthday with a moving message and throwback photos of her family together on social media.

Credit: Lottie Tomlinson Instagram

Lottie posted a collection of childhood photos of her and Félicité together as well as a video of them singing together as little girls to her 4.9M Instagram followers.

She penned, “Happy 23rd birthday to my best friend. I’ll never stop missing you x”.

The social media star also added, “I love you forever sister”, on a picture of the girls in their school uniform.

Credit: Phoebe Tomlinson Instagram

Lottie’s 19-year-old sister Phoebe, who is currently expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jack Varley, also took to her Instagram Stories to share a message for her big sister on her birthday.

Phoebe shared a photo with her sisters and said, “Happy birthday to my sister. I hope we make you proud and I hope my baby girl is just like you. Love you so much x”.

“I’ll be thinking of you that little bit more today. A day all about our Fizz x”.

Credit: Daisy Tomlinson Instagram

Phoebe’s twin sister Daisy shared a collection of happy memories with Félicité and captioned the post, “Happy 23rd birthday to my angel big sister. Everyday is slower without you".

The model then penned, "Forever my inspiration” and "I love you forever", on other family photos.

As well as losing their sister in 2019, the Tomlinson children suffered heartbreak back in 2016 following the loss of their mum, Johannah Deakin, after a battle with leukaemia.