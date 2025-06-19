Lottie Tomlinson details emergency surgery after falling ill on flight

Lottie Tomlinson has confirmed that she has undergone emergency surgery abroad.

The influencer, who is the younger sister of One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, has shared that she fell ill while on a flight to Abu Dhabi with her fiancé Lewis Burton, and their two children – two-year-old son Lucky and five-month-old daughter Flossie.

Now, as she continues to recover, Lottie has given her fans an update on her health situation.

Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to record a video from her hospital bed in Abu Dhabi.

​​“So I didn't expect to start our trip like this, but I’m just grateful that I’m recovering now. I fell quite ill on the way here on the plane with really bad stomach pains, and then I started throwing up when I got here,” Lottie began.

“Long story short, I went to the doctor and they put me on a drip, but it wasn’t helping with the stomach pains. So they sent me to hospital, where I discovered that I had appendicitis, so it needed surgery straight away,” she explained.

“So last night I had surgery to remove my appendix, and it all went well, so I’m just now recovering. I’m just so grateful to all the nurses and doctors that have looked after me, and I’m hoping that I can make a quick recovery,” Lottie stated.

Later, the mother-of-two returned to Instagram to confirm that she is now out of hospital, and is being allowed to rest with her family at their Abu Dhabi hotel.

“Out of hospital and on the way to hotel to rest. Thank you so much for all the kind messages,” she penned, alongside a snap of herself and Lewis in the back of a car.

Lottie and Lewis have been in a relationship for almost five years, and got engaged in Paris in November 2023. The happy couple became parents for the first time in August 2022 with the birth of their son Lucky, before they welcomed their daughter Flossie in January of this year.