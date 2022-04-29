Lottie Ryan surprises sister Bonnie with destination hen party

Lottie Ryan has treated her sister Bonnie to a wonderful weekend in Paris to celebrate her hen party.

Bonnie revealed she had “no idea what the plan is”, as she was packing for her tip last night with a glass of wine in hand. She was told to be ready this morning for her big surprise trip!

Bonnie said she was, “super excited and can’t believe this day is finally here”, on her Instagram stories.

Credit: Instagram

Once the location for the party was revealed to Bonnie, she could not contain her excitement. She was wearing a tiara and wedding veil at the airport.

The bridal party and Bonnie could be seen waving French flags in a clip shared to Instagram.

Credit: Instagram

Big sis Lottie announced that she had been waiting two and a half years for this moment. We’re sure she’s relieved that everything went to plan and the surprise wasn’t spoiled at any point for Bonnie.

The 29-year-old got engaged to fiancé John in New York in 2019. The two had been dating since they were teenagers. How sweet!

The couple tied the knot in a legal ceremony in March of this year but will also be having a more ‘traditional’ wedding this summer. At her small wedding ceremony, the make-up artist opted to wear a white suit instead of a gown on her special day.

The daughter of the late radio presenter Gerry Ryan told her fans, “Our actual wedding will be early this summer”.