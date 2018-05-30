Losing weight? Vegetarian diets help shed twice as many pounds

Losing weight is a personal decision, and there is only one way to go about it safely – proper diet and increased activity.

New research shows that adopting a vegetarian diet could be the key to increasing weight loss for those looking to shed a bit of weight.

According to new research, following a vegetarian diet is twice as effective as a carnivorous one when it comes to losing weight.

Researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine in Washington DC found a veggie diet reduces muscle fat.

This in turn boosts the metabolism.

In order to assess weight loss, all participants had their diets restricted to 500 calories a day less than they would need to maintain their weight.

On average, the randomly assigned veggie group lost twice as much weight than the carnivorous group.

This finding is particularly significant for people with type 2 diabetes, according to lead author, Dr. Hana Kahleová.

'The beneficial effects of a vegetarian diet on body weight, glycemic control, blood lipids, insulin sensitivity, and oxidative stress markers compared to a conventional diet have been demonstrated by us and others previously,' reads the study.

'The vegetarian diet was almost twice as effective in reducing body weight compared to the conventional hypocaloric diet.'