Lorraine Kelly’s daughter Rosie details battle with postpartum anxiety

Rosie Smith has opened up about her struggles with postpartum anxiety.

The podcaster, who is also the daughter of TV presenter Lorraine Kelly, welcomed her first child on August 29. Rosie is now a proud parent to her baby daughter Billie, alongside her fiancé Steve White.

Now, almost seven weeks after becoming a mum for the first time, Rosie has revealed that she has been battling with postpartum anxiety.

Earlier today, Rosie appeared on her mother Lorraine’s self-titled ITV show to discuss her difficulties.

The new mum described her baby daughter Billie as a “dream baby”, but went on to explain her issues with her mental health after giving birth.

"I think postpartum depression gets spoken about a lot but I didn’t really know about postpartum anxiety. I think a lot of people say your hormones are mental and you have all these feelings. I was very prepared to feel like, 'I'm not good enough, I'm doing well enough,' but I wasn't prepared for not feeling safe and I thought, 'That's not normal,’” Rosie recalled.

The 30-year-old then went on to confess that her anxiety caused her to feel “more worried” about her partner Steve.

Rosie continued: “I feel a lot better now. I feel like after the six weeks hit, the fog has kind of gone off and I can enjoy it a bit more.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Rosie shared that she has found breastfeeding to be “very hard”.

“I didn’t realise how much hard work it was breastfeeding, because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it, so I didn’t put any pressure on myself to do it but I wanted to try it… Sometimes my supply is really bad but sometimes it’s really good and I panic but it’s fine,” she noted.

On September 1, Rosie and Steve announced Billie’s birth on Instagram, writing at the time: “It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before."