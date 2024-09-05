Lorraine Kelly pens touching anniversary tribute for husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith are celebrating a very exciting milestone in their relationship.

The pair are marking their 32nd wedding anniversary and to commemorate the special day, Lorraine has unveiled rare snaps with her other-half.

The talk show host shared a gorgeous black and white snap from their wedding day to her 559K Instagram followers alongside a moving tribute for Steve.

In the caption of the sweet image, Kelly said, “Happy Anniversary @stevesmithdundee THIRTY TWO years you’ve put up with me! Love you #anniversary #love #happyanniversary”.

Lorraine then showcased a more recent picture of her and her husband enjoying a trip to Scotland.

The 64-year-old wrote, “A more up to date pic of me and @stevesmithdundee – for our 32nd anniversary – up at The Law in Dundee”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send anniversary wishes to Lorraine and Steve.

Stylist Gok Wan said, “Happy Anniversary my loves x”, while Loose Women host Katie Piper wrote, “Happy Anniversary”.

“Lucky man ! Lucky lady”, penned This Morning star Cat Deeley.

Their anniversary isn’t the only celebration Lorraine and Steve have been celebrating recently as they became grandparents for the first time after their daughter welcomed the birth of a baby girl last month.

When opening up about becoming a nan, Lorraine gushed, “I have been BURSTING to share this wonderful news with you! Baby Billie is an angel and I’m so proud of @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94 who will be the best parents. I’m delighted to be Granny Smith and can’t wait to go on adventures. #love #joy #happiness #family”.

“Posted with @withregram @rosiekellysmith Baby Billie Kelly Smith-White is here 29-08-2024. It feels like she’s been here the whole time and we’re not quite sure what the point of anything was before”.

“I’d heard how amazing midwives are but they are genuinely walking angels – she’s been welcomed into the world with so much love already”.