Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards shares heartbreaking tribute for son Jamal

Loose Women panelist Brenda Edwards was heartbroken to share that her 31-year-old son Jamel Edwards suddenly passed away this past February.

A music entrepreneur and YouTube star, Jamal was also the founder of SBTV, which is an online urban music platform helping launch the careers of artists, with previous users including the likes of Dave, Skepta and Ed Sheeran.

On Wednesday evening, two months after Jamal’s untimely death, Brenda shared a beautiful black and white photo of her son, alongside a heartwarming tribute for Jamal, written by his SBTV team.

“There will never be enough words to quantify the impact of our leader and the visionary Jamal Edwards MBE,” the harrowing tribute read. “Not only was he our leader, he was a visionary that gave us purpose and helped lift us up in times of trouble.”

“He helped to nurture and discover some of the world’s finest talents and at the same time help kick start the careers of plenty of us behind the scenes.”

“He has left a great void in our lives and office culture will never be the same, we worked unconventional hours and he would encourage all of us to speak our minds, ensuring we were all heard, something that is completely unique within a traditional working environment.”

“As an entrepreneur he extended his platform to all of us not just on a professional basis but also on a personal one. He led from both the back and the front, no job was too big for him nor was there ever a job too small for him.”

“As we try to look forward we cannot help but look back to what Jamal has achieved and established and we will ensure his vision grows from strength to strength, Jamal changed the world through his bravery, kind hearted nature and his inquisitiveness.”

Continuing, they promised, “We will honour Jamal by continuing this mission to inspire, empower and enable people from all walks of life, we will continue to connect worlds and bring people together in the way that Jamal would have wanted us to.”

“Jamal will live on through all of you and the talents you share with us and we will remain dedicated to providing a platform that will act as a beacon of light in these dark times. He taught us all to have #SelfBelief not only in ourselves but to believe in those around us.”

“Never stop believing in yourself because he believed in us all. Love, Team SBTV,” the lengthy tribute concluded.

An avid philanthroper and advocate, Jamal was also an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, which is a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales, helping young people set up their own companies.

Jamal’s mum Brenda announced the sad news of his passing in a statement shared by Good Morning Britain. “It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” Brenda emotionally explained at the time.