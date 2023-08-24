Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards pens moving tribute to late son Jamal

Brenda Edwards has shared a touching tribute to her late son Jamal.

Jamal, tragically passed away in February 2022, aged 31, due to cardiac arrest caused by recreational drug use.

Today would’ve been Jamal’s 33rd birthday and to mark the emotional occasion, Brenda has penned a moving message to remember her son.

The Loose Women presenter took to social media to share the statement, alongside a video showing a collection of photos from throughout Jamal’s childhood and important moments from his career.

The pictures show Jamal performing on stage, meeting Queen Elizabeth II, releasing his own book and modelling, among other memories from the musician's life.

Brenda posted the video to her 118K Instagram followers with Ed Sheeran’s song Eye’s Closed playing in the background. Sheeran wrote the emotional song to honour the one-year anniversary of Jamal’s passing as they had been friends for many years.

Brenda captioned the post, “33 years ago today I had the pleasure of becoming your proud mummy. You showered me with a beautiful smile, a big heart, lots of laughs and many wise words”.

“I miss you so deeply, I just can’t describe, but I know you’re watching over me and Nishee like always, just next to Mum and Dad”.

The TV host closed off by adding, “Blessed Heavenly Birthday my sweet beautiful baby Jamal. I Love you always and forever”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to share supportive messages for Brenda.

Singer Jessie J wrote, “Love you Brenda. What a special man you raised. Miss him so much”.

“Sending love strength & guidance for the king & the family, heavenly bday”, said rapper Wretch 32.

This Morning’s Ruth Langsford commented, “Oh Brenda….sending you and Taneesha so much love and the tightest hug. Hold your memories close darling”.

“Thinking of you today my friend… he was such a beautiful soul and will never be forgotten”, added Brenda’s Loose Women co-host Coleen Nolan.