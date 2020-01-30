Need plans for Valentine’s? Woo at the Zoo with this unmissable offer
Love is in the air at Dublin Zoo this Valentine’s Weekend with an incredible date package on offer.
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a memorable way this year at Dublin Zoo with an unmissable Valentine’s offer. Dublin Zoo has created a romantic package for couples looking to do something a little bit different to mark the romantic occasion.
The special package includes entry for two to the Zoo, a sweet treat and a tea/coffee per person from the Meerkat Restaurant, a souvenir photo keyring to remember the special day by and a soft toy to take home.
In addition, there will be a series of talks from zookeepers throughout the weekend focusing on the courtship, breeding and romantic rituals of some of the Zoos well-known animals.
The offer will run on Saturday, February 15 to Sunday, February 16 for just €50 per couple. Tickets can be booked in advance on the Dublin Zoo website.
Dublin Zoo, a not-for-profit organisation, is open seven days a week year-round from 9.30am. For more information on this event, visit the Dublin Zoo website or check out Dublin Zoo’s Facebook page.