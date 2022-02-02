Looking for tasty spring recipes? Check out this delicious fresh citrus salad!

(Marie Bostwick)

Spring has sprung and with it, we're looking for lots of new fresh recipes to welcome in the season! And it doesn't get much fresher than this gorgeous, sweet and sour citrus salad, packed full of flavour and light fruit and veggies!

You'll need…

For the vinaigrette:

2tbsp balsamic vinegar

1tsp Dijon mustard

3tbsp Maple syrup

1 pinch black pepper

2 pinches sea salt

2tbsp olive oil

For the salad:

4 handfuls rocket

4 handfuls baby spinach

2 red onions

50g whole pecans

70g goat cheese

1 large grapefruit

2 large oranges

Heat your oven to 200C.

Slice your red onion into long, thin slices. Put a teaspoon of olive oil into a baking tray and spread your red onions out over it. Roast for 20 minutes and remove to cool down.

Meanwhile, mix your vinaigrette. In a small bowl, mix your liquids – your olive oil, balsamic vinegar and maple syrup. Then add your mustard and salt and pepper and whisk it all together.

In a large bowl, mix your rocket and spinach. Add in warm water and salt to clean thoroughly and rinse in a colander before placing it in a serving bowl.

Spoon your red onions over the mix.

Peel your grapefruit and oranges. Slice them and scatter them over the salad, followed by the pecans.

Crumble your goat’s cheese into the bowl and drizzle your dressing over the salad, tossing gently and serve!