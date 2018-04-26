Looking for new sunnies? This online vintage store is everything

It is almost May, which means summer is basically here (not that you'd know right now.)

Anyway, with the possibility of sunshine just around the corner, I'm looking for the perfect pair of sunnies to add to my collection.

And while I am all for a simple pair of black raybans, there's some way groovier styles out there.

So with that, I want to introduce you to my new FAVOURITE brand, for all you sunny needs.

House of Correia is a New York based brand, run by the glorious Kerrian Correia, alongside her partner-in-crime, Angela.

HOC runs on the idea that sustainable and ethical fashion is the only way to accessorise.

They proudly source vintage and much loved items for their swag – and travel around the United States to source the best. The gals love street fairs and often travel to new cities, constantly being inspired by the amazing people and experiences they get from the road.

House of Correia has proudly shown at legendary venues/markets such as Renegade, Capsule, BUSTcraftacular, Schwick Markets, The Empire Hotel, Chelsea Room, Webster Hall, Stage 48, and have been featured at many other rad NYC events.

That's enough of that though – let's get to the goodies.

Check out these gorgeous sunglasses, and try not to dream about sand, sun and cocktails.

These chilly 70's style round wire framed beauties will freeze any stylish babe right in her tracks. Blue reflective lenses are surrounded by duel silver swirls sprinkled with glittering multi colored rhinestones.

Bow down to these incredible tortoise round cat eye frames sprinkled with stunning vintage faux emeralds on a bed of brushed goldleaf. These sunnies are fit for the kween of your #squad, which is obvs you.

It's the Eye of the Panther, It's the thrill of the fight to find the perfect #sunnies. The gals adorned our most popular frame with twin jewelled panthers who were sent to be your #oneofakind spirit animals.

Get ready for a slow motion frolic through the flowers in the Dandy #sunnies. These large tortoise cateye frames adorned with upcycled flower earrings and a gold snake chain were plucked from the vintage collection of a real life flowerchild.

You've heard of a Silver Fox – but the Silver Bunny #sunnies are actually the sexiest babes in town. These exaggerated cat eyes frames with cut off bottoms are brushed with silver flakes and a silver bunny friend. Pairs best with your fave boy toy.

But that's not all folks – these babies also sell amazing vintage handbags and wallets, all with that HOC flair.

Specifically, they're really into dinosaurs – because why the hell not?

Do yourself a favour, and get your pretty paws on a House of Corriea one-of-a-kind NOW.

You're welcome.