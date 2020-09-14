Looking for chic autumn decor? Aldi are selling ghost pumpkins

If you’re on the lookout for some cool, ghostly yet cosy autumn decorations to fill your home with this season, then look no further.

Aldi are launching a white ghost pumpkin for the first time ever. White pumpkins, once a novelty, are becoming increasingly common, and are very popular when it comes to chic autumn decorating.

Maybe it's the ghostly way they stand out on a dark night, or perhaps it's the clean smoothness of their appearance, which sparks creativity? Either way, this pumpkin is sure to be a sell-out, no doubt being snapped up for those spookily creative Instagram snaps!

Priced at €3.99, these ghost pumpkins will be joining Aldi’s wide pumpkin range, which will be launching in stores Thursday, September 24, and again on Thursday, October 1, available while stocks last.

However, if you’re more of a traditionalist when it comes to Autumn decorations, then we’ve got you covered. Aldi are once again partnering with Dublin-based grower, Donnelly Fruit & Veg, in order to bring us a superb selection of pumpkins to fill our homes with this season.

Donnelly Fruit & Veg began growing its crop of Irish pumpkins in early May, with harvesting taking place in September and October. Based in Killeek Co. Dublin, Donnelly Fruit & Veg has partnered with Aldi since 2007, suppling Irish strawberries, Irish tomatoes and several other Irish fruit and vegetable lines to Aldi’s 143 Irish stores.

Small, medium, large, monster and novelty pumpkin sizes will be available in all Aldi stores for as little as €0.99. We recommend getting in early though, for your perfect pick of the crop.