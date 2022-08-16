Looking for a natural alternative to retinol? We’ve got you covered!

Gone are the days when washing your face with good old soap and water was acceptable — or god forbid you use a face wipe! Nowadays people care a lot more about their skincare regimen as we’ve become more educated about the importance of looking after our skin.

From toners to serums, face mists and SPFs, night creams and acne gels, there really is quite a lot to wrap your head around. One thing which many people find a little bit intimidating would be the recently popular skincare phenomenon, retinol.

If you’re unsure whether or not to give this skincare trend a whirl, then we’ve found the perfect, natural alternative for you to try out instead. Let us introduce you to Clarins’ new Super Restorative Day and Night Creams.

The luxurious creams are said to minimise the effects hormonal modifications linked to age can have on the skin. A powerful plant-based duo reinforces the creams’ replenishing ability by targeting skin slackening linked to menopause.

According to a consumer study conducted by the brand, 90% of women who used the creams have said that they feel more beautiful!

How exactly does this new product work, though? Well, Clarins Research highlights the loss of tone among fibroblasts and the relationship with lower hormone activity. To slow down both skin slackening and the slowing of skin’s renewal process (already being targeted by the previous product version), Clarins Research combines, for the first time, organic harungana extract with “retinol-like” benefits with a new ingredient, organic gorse extract that targets skin slackening.

Say goodbye to those fine lines! With Clarins’ new Super Restorative Day and Night Creams, skin becomes tightened and immediately smoothed. Wrinkles are visibly reduced. Facial features appear lifted. Day after day, skin becomes replenished and revitalised as skin regains its youthful radiance.

To complement this synergetic plant duo, organic sea lily extract and Clarins plant-based anti-pollution complex helps hydrate and protect the skin, day and night, from indoor and outdoor pollution, along with blue light.

Pick up these lavish skincare duo today for radiant, youthful looking skin to last a lifetime. The Day Cream is priced at €92 and the Night Cream is priced at €102 – available from stockists nationwide and from clarins.ie.