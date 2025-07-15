Looking for a movie night? These 10 films have perfect summer vibes

Although we have been enjoying the recent sunny heatwave, there comes a point where you’ve had enough sun rays and socialising for one day, and you feel the need for a quiet night in.

We tend to associate cosy movie nights with the colder months, but even if we’re craving one during summer, that doesn’t mean that we’re ready to stick on our autumnal favourites and Christmas classics just yet. So, with this in mind, we’ve been on the hunt to discover a collection of movies that will continue to bring the summer vibes!

Below, we have curated a list of 10 films, all of which are either set during the summer season or have an aura of summer about them. From golden lighting and beach scenes, to summer camp mischief and sunshine sing-a-longs, these blockbusters will certainly carry the warmth of summer into your home – even when you are having a chilled-out evening in your living room:

Dirty Dancing

Credit: Lionsgate

It’s a classic for a reason! Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman (Jennifer Grey) travels to Kellerman’s resort to enjoy a luxurious summer vacation with her family. One night, Baby stumbles upon a secret ‘dirty dancing’ club, hosted by the resort’s working-class staff members. There, she falls for handsome dancer Johnny (Patrick Swayze), and the pair begin a secret romance. However, Baby’s father’s snobbery and disapproval threatens to tear their relationship apart.

Twisters

Credit: Warner Bros.

Five years after a life-altering experience with tornados, former storm chaser Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) is drawn back home to Oklahoma by her childhood friend Javi (Anthony Ramos), to help him investigate the cause, damage and prevention of tornado outbreaks. During her time back home, Kate butts heads with storm chasing internet sensation, Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), and is forced to come face to face with her biggest traumas.

Mamma Mia!

Credit: Universal

Set on a glorious Greek island with a load of ABBA bangers, Mamma Mia! follows young bride Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she secretly invites three men that she has never met to attend her wedding. Why? Because she is certain one of them is her father. When all three guests unexpectedly arrive for the wedding, Sophie’s mother Donna (Meryl Streep) is forced to confront her past, reflect on the romances that could have been, and finally answer her daughter’s biggest question.

High School Musical 2

Credit: Disney

Given that some of the first words of this film are “summer, summer, summer!”, it would be wrong not to include it in our list. High School Musical 2 reunites us with our beloved Wildcats as East High closes for summer break. Basking in their new romance, Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) are excited to spend their first summer together, while working at a lavish country club. However, when their date plans are consistently derailed by Sharpay’s schemes, Gabriella starts to have doubts about her compatibility with Troy. Will the young lovebirds be able to work things out?

The Parent Trap

Credit: Disney

When Californian native Hallie and posh Londoner Annie (both played by a young Lindsay Lohan) cross paths at an American summer camp, they are shocked to discover that they look identical – twins, in fact. As they swap life stories, they realise that their parents ended their marriage shortly after their birth, with father Nick gaining custody of Hallie, and mother Elizabeth choosing to raise Annie. While at camp, the two girls hatch a plan to secretly swap lives, in the hopes of getting their parents to meet again. However, when Nick shocks the twins with some unexpected news, Hallie and Annie must rethink their actions.

The Goonies

Credit: Warner Bros.

While facing the foreclosure of their childhood homes in Oregon, a gang of young boys – who call themselves ‘The Goonies’ – can’t believe their eyes when they stumble upon a secret treasure map. The map informs them of the long-lost fortune of One-Eyed Willy, a legendary 17th-century pirate, which is said to be hidden nearby. From there, the four kids embark on an adventure to find the fortune, in the hopes that it will be enough to save their homes. However, what The Goonies soon discover is that they are not alone in their dangerous hunt for the treasure.

In The Heights

Credit: Warner Bros.

With music composed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the story of In The Heights follows the people of Washington Heights, a block within New York City that houses a tight-knit Latin community. Bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) dreams of a better life and returning to his native Dominican Republic. As a heatwave and blackout rampages through the city and changes the lives of those in Washington Heights forever, will Usnavi ever feel ready to tear himself away from the family and love he’s found in America?

Midsommar

Credit: A24

Starring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, horror movie Midsommar tells the tale of Dani, a young woman who is pushed to the edge by a devastating family tragedy and her faltering relationship. In an effort to strengthen their partnership, Dani invites herself to join her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) and his friends on a trip to a remote Swedish village, where midsummer festival celebrations are being held. Unfortunately, what begins as a relaxing summer holiday soon turns into something sinister, when the guests are invited to take part in increasingly disturbing festivities.

Top Gun: Maverick

Credit: Paramount

Although it is not explicitly set during the summer season, Top Gun: Maverick’s golden hour scenery makes it a must-watch summer blockbuster! Set over 30 years after the original 80s film, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is called back to Top Gun to prepare a gang of new graduates for their most dangerous mission yet. Upon his return, Maverick is also led to confront his demons and admit his deepest regrets. Featuring an all-star cast including Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Glen Powell, and an emotional cameo from the late Val Kilmer.

Before Sunrise

Credit: Columbia Pictures

The first movie in Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy sets up a swoonworthy ‘will-they-won’t-they’ romance that continues to be beloved by many. On the final day of his European trip, American singleton Jesse (Ethan Hawke) encounters French woman Céline (Julie Delpy) on a train, and decides to spend the remainder of his day with her in Vienna. Knowing that they will likely never see each other again, the pair form a unique connection as they spend the night together.