Longitude announce 2021’s line-up with tickets going on sale next week

While this year’s festival season might have been a bust, that doesn’t mean we can’t get excited about next year’s amazing line-ups, and pray that they actually go ahead.

If you’re a fan of the Irish music festival scene, then you’ll be pleased to know that Longitude have just revealed their first round of acts for next summer’s festival, due to take place between July 2 and July 4, in Marlay Park.

The first headliner announced is acclaimed artist, Kendrick Lamar, who’s due to hit the Longitude stage on Friday night. Kendrick Lamar is one of those rare MC’s who has achieved critical and commercial success while earning the respect and support of those who inspired him.

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator leads the line-up on Saturday, July 3. The rapper and producer surfaced as a founding member of Odd Future, an outlandish alternative rap crew that gradually permeated the mainstream as it began a multitude of related projects.

His most recent album Igor has been met with universal critical acclaim and debuted at No 1 on the US Billboard 200.

Revelers will be pleased to know that A$AP Rocky is back, and will close the festival on Sunday night.

As well as these three headliners, festival-goers can also look forward to live music and performances from the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, AJ Tracey, Aitch, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Doja Cat, Trippie Redd, Ski Mask the Slump God, Mabel, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, Polo G, Jack Harlow, iann dior, Jay1, KSI, Rod Wave, Ivorian Doll and Offica, and many more yet to be announced.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 4 at 9am, and will be available to purchase from ticketmaster.ie. Day tickets will cost €89.50, with tier one weekend tickets costing €219.50, and tier two priced at €239.50.