Lockdown-themed Valentine’s Day cards that are just too funny

It’s that time of year again folks! With Valentine’s Day just around the corner it’s time to spend an unnecessary amount of money on your other half to show that you care about them.

While many people will go down the romantic route this February 14, we firmly stand by those who like to chuckle at the absurdity of this inane holiday, while still enjoying taking part.

That’s why we’re sharing some of the most hilarious lockdown-themed Valentine’s Day cards from throtful.com which are sure to give your significant other a giggle or two.

This past year has been a strange one for everyone, even those on the dating scene. Many people have somehow found love in lockdown and started new relationships during the pandemic, embracing zoom dates and strolls in the park.

Others have had to quarantine with their other half, and have had to live together 24/7 for the first time ever, enduring a true relationship test.

There’s also couples who were given the chance to slow down and really appreciate each other’s company for the first time in forever, counting their blessings for this time of forced reconnection.

In the meantime, there have been plenty of more couples who have found the pandemic an enlightening time for them to re-evaluate their life and wonder if their partner really fits into it as well as they thought they did.

Either way, no matter who you’re spending this Valentine’s Day with, may it be a new beau, a long-time lover or simply with a fresh bottle of wine — enjoy it for what it is. That being a day of love. Loving your friends, your BF/GF, your mam, your dad, your siblings, your dog, and last but not least, yourself.

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.