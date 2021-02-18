Lockdown-sheek: 5 pairs of slippers we’re lusting after now

Gone are the days of lusting after a fab pair of heels or a stylish new ‘going out’ dress. Instead we’ve resorted to spending our time picking out the perfect pair of new house slippers to buy, which if we’re being honest, we’re pretty excited about!

ASOS DESIGN

€17.99

Sliders are back in style friends, and it doesn't look like they’re going anywhere any time soon. So why not fully embrace the convenience of being able to easily slip your toes into these comfy slipper slides, and bask in the cosyness. Plus, anything that’s leopard print is a win in our book.

New Look

€14.99

If you’re prone to cold feet — the physical kind, not the metaphorical kind — then these are the shoes for you. You’ll soon fall so in love with these little booties, that you’ll be practically jumping out of bed in the morning to get them on.

UGG

€110.99

If you’ve got the cash to spend then you really can’t get any better than these classic UGG slippers. Lined with sheepskin these luxury house shoes offer the ultimate cosy experience which your little tootsies are sure to adore.

Monki

€20.99

Finding a pair of slippers which are exceedingly comfortable and cosy without compromising on style is hard to find — but we think we’ve found them with this adorable pair. We just love the fun colours and the cute red hearts!

ASOS DESIGN

€14.99

Muted, spring colours are really in right now, which is why we can’t help but lust after these soft, yet durable slippers in this perfect sage green colour.