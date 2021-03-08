L’Occitane launches new Solidarity Hand Cream

Today is International Women's Day, and L'Occitane En Provence is celebrating with the launch of Solidarity Hand Cream. This time last year, you may remember they launched Shea Hibiscus Solidarity Balm so this year’s launch reflects a serious commitment by the business to continue their work with the Burkinabe women.

Empowering women is a commitment at the very heart of L’Occitane and is centred around a story of emancipation; a wish to support women so they can grow and pursue their dreams. Their commitment to women dates back to the 1980s when founder, Olivier Baussan, visited the women of Burkina Faso and learned first-hand about the shea nut, also known as the “women gold”, and its pivotal role in Burkinabe culture. What started as a dozen women harvesting the shea nut, has evolved into a community of 15,000 women who produce 700 tonnes of shea butter annually, through a long-term and 100% fair-trade partnership.

Since its conception, The L’Occitane Foundation has supported the financial and educational emancipation of over 30,000 Burkinabe women with entrepreneurship, microcredits, education for girls and women’s literacy programs.

This year, L’Occitane have created the first Solidarity Hand Cream, of which 100% of the profits will benefit thousands of Burkinabe women, supporting their educational and financial growth.

Beautifully scented with the hibiscus sabdariffa; a flower native to East and West Africa, it has a distinctive berrylike scent and is often used to infuse tea. An ode to Burkinabe culture and the incredible women who harvest the shea nut, the hand cream retains the renowned, intensely nourishing and properties of L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream.

Available now at ie.loccitane.com and in all L’Occitane Boutiques nationwide once they reopen.