L’Occitane launches lip smacking fruity new additions!

The weather is slowly picking up which means we are excited to switch from our winter make up to a lighter summery look. This year, L’Occitane has launched a new collection of fruity lipsticks which are perfect to get that summer feeling and look.

The Pressed Fruity Lipstick collection highlights the best nature has to offer as they are enriched with a luxurious combination of vitamin E and a unique blend of fruit and vegetable extracts. The smooth and ultra-light formula applies effortlessly onto the lips for an intense satin finish, without a smudge in sight (no need for a lip liner!).

Offering up to 8 hours staying power, the nourishing skin care benefits promise a comfortable wear that lasts all day long. Just like our other infamous Fruity Lipstick collections, the pressed liquid lipsticks are free from silicone, mineral oils and are vegetarian-friendly. The simple packaging pays homage to the traditional Mediterranean citrus juicer, making it L’Occitane’s most unique lipstick to date.

The lipsticks are launching in a vibrant spectrum of pink, red and coral shades that will be sure to compliment all complexions and skin tones.

They are:

POMELIP PRESSED FRUITY LIPSTICK 18ml – €22

A fresh pink that is perfect for spring.

CAROSSE PRESSED FRUITY LIPSTICK 18ml – €22

A vibrant coral shade that will make you feel radiant, just like the sun in Provence!

SPRING SUNRISE PRESSED FRUITY LIPSTICK 18ml – €22

An uplifting, luminous pink with red undertones that celebrates the beauty of the Provençal sunrise in spring.

POMELOVE PRESSED FRUITY LIPSTICK 18ml – €22

A deep and intense, cherry red that will make a dramatic impression.

Buy them now online at L'Occitane.