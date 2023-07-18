L’Occitane has launched an exquisite new Verbena Carrot Flower collection

From the outset, L’Occitane has placed great importance on the protection of nature, recognizing the invaluable knowledge it holds: the hidden wonders of plants, their extraordinary properties and the remarkable efficacy of their active components. Central to the brand’s commitments are the principles of Supporting Producers and Respecting Biodiversity. They have also deeply appreciated the dedication demonstrated by their producers, as they strive to provide the brand with the finest ingredients. Collaborating closely, L’Occitane assist them in their growth and progress, ensuring that they can proudly continue cultivating these exceptional resources in harmony with their surroundings, thus safeguarding biodiversity for generations to come.

Each of L’Occitane’s partnerships with producers is personal and enduring, with some spanning more than three decades. They cultivate a distinctive bond with each producer, acknowledging their unwavering passion for their craft. It’s one of the things that we love about the brand. By working hand in hand, they extend their support and aid their development, fostering an environment in which future generations can thrive. Through this equitable trade relationship, they take pride in offering a range of products that exemplify the highest quality and traceability, while simultaneously upholding the principles of biodiversity preservation. This is unusual in a global business where so much focus is given to low cost, chemically created compounds and ingredients.

Verbena Classic, is crafted exclusively from 100% organically grown Verbena, making it the perfect invigorating tonic for summer days. This fragrance, infused with the zesty aroma of lemon-scented leaves, leaves a revitalizing and uplifting effect on those who wear it. Its initial burst of citrus comes from top notes of Lemon and Orange, which gradually give way to the heart notes of Verbena, delicately balanced by the base notes of Rose and Geranium. Undeniably a timeless fragrance, Verbena Classic is an essential companion for the summer season.

NEW Limited-Edition L’Occitane Verbena Carrot Flower

An ode to the wonders of biodiversity and a testament to nature's brilliance, the latest fragrance offering presents a delightful twist on the classic freshness of Verbena. Introducing Verbena Carrot Flower, a scent that showcases the remarkable fusion of verbena extracts and carrot flower seeds. Notably, the Carrot Flower possesses a unique characteristic of developing a darker centre within its pristine white blossom, attracting pollinating insects and thus promoting biodiversity.

Verbena Carrot Flower unveils a captivating aroma, combining light and woody notes, creating a sensory experience that invigorates the senses. It is the ideal fragrance to spritz throughout the warm summer months, leaving behind a genuine sensation of revitalizing freshness. Accompanying the Eau De Toilette, the Verbena Carrot Flower range offers a refreshing shower gel, a luxuriously indulgent body lotion and a nourishing hand cream, ensuring a comprehensive and immersive experience of this exquisite scent.

Verbena Carrot Flower Eau De Toilette 100ml €59

Verbena Carrot Flower​​​​​​​ Shower Gel 250ml €19.50

Verbena Carrot Flower​​​​​​​ Body Lotion 250ml €29.50

Verbena Carrot Flower​​​​​​​ Hand Cream 30ml €11

NEW L’Occitane Solidarity Balm €6

This summer, the brand has also introduced the Solidarity Balm as part of its ongoing commitment to the preservation of biodiversity. This multi-use balm not only offers versatile benefits but also serves a greater purpose by allocating 100% of its profits towards financing NGO projects dedicated to the protection and respect of biodiversity, with the invaluable support of the L’Occitane Foundation.

Formulated with enriching Shea Butter and invigorating Verbena ingredients, the Solidarity Balm provides nourishment, protection, and softness to the skin, lips, and hair. With a remarkable naturality rate of 99% and a waterless composition, this balm aligns with the principles of the L’Occitane Clean Charter. Additionally, it is encased in packaging crafted from 100% recyclable aluminium, further exemplifying L’Occitane’s dedication to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

