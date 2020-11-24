L’OCCITANE have Christmas all wrapped up

It feels like everyone is getting ready for Christmas a bit earlier this year – trying to be organised in case of lockdowns, and probably looking forward to a bit of fun and merriment, given the year that’s been in it.

And it couldn’t be easier to start your shopping at L’OCCITANE – there’s now even more ways to shop there.

You can shop online and have it delivered right to your door or you can collect in store for free delivery.

Try their new call and collect service and the trusted Boutique Manager will help guide you through your gifting needs and will organise your purchase for quick collection.

Book a virtual consultation with a knowledgeable expert from the comfort of your home. From skincare, hand and body care to help finding a gift, they can guide you through, then you can make your purchase and choose your preferred delivery option.

You can find the perfect gift at L’OCCITANE (mum, granny, sister, aunty, dad, brother, Secret Santa – need I say more?). They’ve got it all set out to suit your budget too. Here’s a few of our favourites.

Gifts UNDER €30

If you’re looking for a Secret Santa gift, stocking filler or a little something extra for a teacher or friend, these are their top gifts under €30.

MINI FRAGRANCE TRIO €22

includes Néroli & Orchidée EDT 7.5ml; Terre de Lumière EDP 5ml; Cherry Blossom EDT 7.5ml. The MINI FRAGRANCE TRIO includes Néroli & Orchidée EDT 7.5ml; Terre de Lumière EDP 5ml; Cherry Blossom EDT 7.5ml.

HAND CREAM TRIO €25

HAND CREAM TRIO includes Verbena Mandarin Hand Cream 30ml Shea Bergamot Hand Cream 30ml Classic Shea Butter Hand Cream 30ml. Theincludes Verbena Mandarin Hand Cream 30ml Shea Bergamot Hand Cream 30ml Classic Shea Butter Hand Cream 30ml.

Gifts UNDER €45

These gifts will add a decorative flourish to any home or offer a little me-time for the recipient.

HAND CARE DUO €40

HAND CARE DUO includes Shea Lavender Hand & Body Liquid Soap 300ml Extra-Gentle Lotion for Hands & Body 300ml A gorgeous gift theincludes Shea Lavender Hand & Body Liquid Soap 300ml Extra-Gentle Lotion for Hands & Body 300ml

HOME DUO – €42

HOME DUO. A Relaxing Candle 140g & Relaxing Pillow Mist 100ml is included in the

Luxury gifting

When you’re looking to go all out – this is a simply divine collection.

BEST OF L’OCCITANE Gift Set – €79

Best of L’OCCITANE gift including all of their most loved products, from their iconic Almond Shower Oil to their Hand Cream and Foot Cream. That someone special will LOVE it. Treat someone special to thisgift including all of their most loved products, from their iconic Almond Shower Oil to their Hand Cream and Foot Cream. That someone special will LOVE it.

Something for the Men

For the men in your life, discover the four scents on offer at L’OCCITANE. There are three gifts in this range including the classic spicy L’Occitan, aquatic Cap Cedrat and citrus Cedrat scents.

L’OCCITAN VOYAGE Collection – €22

L’OCCITAN VOYAGE Collection includes an After Shave Balm, Shower Gel and Soap – this set brings gorgeous peppery notes of smoky woods and aromatic lavender Theincludesan After Shave Balm, Shower Gel and Soap – this set brings gorgeous peppery notes of smoky woods and aromatic lavender

MEN’S Essentials Kit €45

MEN’S Essentials Kit collection blends citrus notes of cedrat with icy notes of mint and woody spices. The set includes Cap Cedrat Eau de Toilette, Refreshing, masculine and full of character, thecollection blends citrus notes of cedrat with icy notes of mint and woody spices. The set includes Cap Cedrat Eau de Toilette, Shower Gel Body & Hair, Gel-Cream After-Shave

Something small to have on hand

Having an extra gift hidden away is something my mum always did, so I have followed the tradition. And it has gotten me out of quite a few potentially awkward situations, so it’s something I’ll always do. These L’OCCITANE Christmas Decorations are a perfect fit.

Each comes with a trio of iconic products from the Shea, Almond, Verbena, Cherry Blossom and Men’s collections. And all priced at €13.