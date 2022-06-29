Locals left worried as two-week-old baby ‘falls from top of escalator’ in Primark

It has been reported that a two-week-old baby has fallen from the top of an escalator in a Primark store located in London.

The high-street retailer, located in Romford, East London, have confirmed that they are aware of the incident that took place on Monday, June 20.

A shopper who had witnessed the incident first hand took to a local Facebook group, Barking & Dagenham Community Page, to ask if anyone had an update on how the baby was after falling.

The witness, who was clearly shaken from the event penned, “A baby fell down from the top of the escalator in Romford Primark yesterday, does anybody that was there know if the baby was alright or not as I can’t seem to get the poor baby’s scream out of my mind”.

MyLondon reports that one person who claimed to know a worker from the shop revealed that the baby is “only two weeks old”.

Other Facebook users commented on the post, with one writing, “I do hope the poor baby is ok. It’s difficult to control toddlers sometimes, but a baby? The parents must be devastated”.

“Oh my god how did that happen? Hope the baby is ok”, added another person.

A spokeswoman from Primark said, “We are aware of an incident that occurred in our Romford store on Monday. Our colleagues were on hand to provide assistance and support”.

She added, “We hope the baby and the family are doing well”.

No further information or updates about the welfare of the baby have been given and neither the Met Police of London Ambulance Service have shared details of the incident.