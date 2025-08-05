Lizzo admits she got ‘tired of living’ amid battle with depression

Lizzo has shared an insight into her battle with depression.

The About Damn Time hitmaker was diagnosed with depression in 2023, when she was faced with several lawsuits from her former dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Lizzo denied the allegations, and the lawsuit was reportedly dropped in December of last year.

Now, in a rare interview, the Grammy winner has opened up about the “lowest” period of her life.

Speaking to Women's Health UK, the 37-year-old confessed that the lawsuits and speculation surrounding them severely damaged her mental health.

“It got to the point where it's just like, well… You ever get tired of living? It got to the point where I was like, 'I could die,’” Lizzo confessed.

“I never attempted to kill myself or thought about it, but I did think, 'If everyone hates you and thinks you're a terrible person, then what's the point?’” the Pink singer continued.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lizzo reflected on her body image issues and her relationship with food. Over the past year, the music star has gone on a fitness journey and has subsequently lost 60 pounds.

“There were times when I would eat so much that my stomach hurt. When I was done, I would be so uncomfortable, I couldn't breathe and wouldn't let anyone know. I would hide it,” she explained.

“I had so much food noise and connected so much emotion to food. If I was sad, anxious, stressed or working a lot, I would snack and just eat constantly,” Lizzo noted.

“I like how I look now. I still think I'm big. I'm still wearing plus-size clothing. I have the same rolls. I got the same belly, the same thighs – I think I'm just a smaller version,” she stated.

“Body positivity has nothing to do with staying the same. Body positivity is the radical act of daring to exist loudly and proudly in a society that told you you shouldn't exist,” Lizzo added.