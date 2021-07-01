Live your best summer life with these anti-thigh-chafing hacks

There is nothing more irritating than when we’re going around living our best summer lives in all our cute summer dress glory, only to feel that dreaded feeling – your thighs starting to chafe.

It’s super irritating, not to mention painful and makes us feel so self-conscious about ourselves. Summer dresses are a no-go but shorts irritate the sensitive skin as well, so sometimes it can feel like there’s just no winning in this summer heat.

But humans are creative and when there’s a problem we don’t stop until we solve it, as proven by the wonderful women who took to the internet to share their best anti-chafing hacks with the world. Classic solutions and few unexpected curveballs, try out these solutions for your most chafe-free summer yet!

Anti-chafing shorts

We’ve all given this hack a go with cycling shorts, but usually if the weather is nice, it just makes us feel sticky and overheated. Plus, you can usually see them under neath our pretty, floaty summer dresses, which essentially ruins the whole look. But now there’s shorts that are specifically designed to prevent thighs rubbing together from M&S! They saw the need on the market and fulfilled it with their super lightweight Cool Comfort Anti-chafing Shorts. Stay fresh all day with these barely-there anti-chafe shorts with Cool Comfort™ technology. They’re an ideal base layer as they're smoothing and seam-free on the outer leg for a no-show look and ultimate comfort. Ideal!

Anti-chafing bands

An alternative to the anti-chafing shorts, these bands protect just the desired area on the thigh, without encasing the whole lower body. This is great for women who don’t want to overheat down there and keep the area breathing while still tackling the problem. Bandelettes are designed to offer lasting protection against chafing.

Skin Primer

This one made me say ‘huh’, but I guess it makes sense if you really think about it. Primer smooths out your base and creates a velvety, nourishing base for the rest of your makeup, so that smooth foundation could prevent the friction that builds up I guess? I’d advise only doing this on skin that hasn’t already been irritated by chafing though, as the chemicals in different primers may react with broken skin and that would be super painful – a prevention rather than a treatment, let’s say.

Anti-chafing balm

Specifically designed to create a breathable barrier on your skin to prevent and aid healing of chafing caused by repeated rubbing of skin on skin or on clothing, a balm is a great way to go. Lanacane Anti-Chafing Gel’s formula is a unique anti-friction concoction that dries on contact, providing clear, non-greasy long lasting relief. It’s fragrance-free, non-staining and gentle enough to use anywhere, everyday, meaning you’re good to go for the day once it’s on!

Skincare oil

Not your serums or moisturisers, because those can contain perfumes or chemicals that may be too harsh on the area, particularly if the skin is already broken. But something more natural like the Bio-Oil Multiuse Skincare Oil that has a clinically proven formula that is a combination of plant extracts and vitamins suspended in an oil base that work together to help improve the skins texture and increase its elasticity. It not only helps ageing and dehydrated skin, but also helps smooth and tone sensitive skin on both the face and body, allowing it to retain moisture.

Baby powder

This one I had heard of before and feel it would be nice and gentle on the area and keep it dry. However, I wonder how long it would last and how messy it might be? It’s not the most subtle thing, like a gel or formula that’s clear. But I suppose if it works to keep the chafing to a minimum and therefore irritation to a minimum, we’re willing to try it!

Cut up tights

Another one for someone who doesn’t feel like wrapping themselves up in the thick lycra of cycling shorts of a hot day! Women shared their DIY creations of getting flesh-coloured tights (which are more subtle than the black cycling shorts) and cutting the legs off them to create DIY anti-chafing shorts that have a thin breathable material. However, I would wonder if the ends of the tights wouldn’t ride up without something to keep them in place? I suppose it depends on what type you buy. If it works, it’s a genius hack anyway!

Deodorant

This is another one I’ve heard of before, but I also feel like it’s one you have to be careful with. If your thighs are already chafed and you put chemical deodorant on it, you could very easily cause more pain. Again, another hack that maybe works better as prevention rather than something that tries to stop more chafing.