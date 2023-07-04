Liv Hawkins reveals awkward behind-the scenes Love Island insight

Olivia Hawkins has been sharing behind-the-scenes details about the Love Island villa.

Liv appeared on Love Island during the Winter series earlier this year and has been reflecting on her time on the show.

As viewers got to watch the Raunchy Races in the latest episode of Love Island, now is the perfect time for Liv to open up about an ‘awkward’ part of filming the ITV2 reality series, revealing she ‘cringes’ when she thinks back to the challenge episodes.

Credit: Olivia Hawkins Instagram

Writing in her OK! Column, the 28-year-old explained, “Before I went on Love Island, I used to think the challenge sets were quite far from the villa, but they're literally on the doorstep”.

“I was so confused when I realised because you have to run to all the challenges, so I was like, ‘Oh, we are literally running around the corner’”.

She continued, “Running to the challenges themselves is so cringy, because you know when it goes on TV, it's in slow-motion”.

“All the boys are waiting and they can see you like doing it and you'll do two or three takes as well, so it's just really awkward”.

Credit: Olivia Hawkins Instagram

Hawkins previously revealed that islanders would know if something dramatic was happening elsewhere in the villa as producers would ask contestants to stay where they were so they could film everything.

“Sometimes a couple would be having an intense conversation, and you'd want to move – for example, to go to the toilet – so producers would ask you to sit back down for a second so that they could get the right shot”.

“If we were ever told we needed to stay where we were, we knew something big was happening, whether it was a new arrival or one of the couple's were having an intense conversation”, she admitted.