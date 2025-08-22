Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards confesses why she scrapped her solo album

Perrie Edwards has confessed that she scrapped her entire debut solo album.

Since April of last year, the former Little Mix singer has been releasing several solo singles in a build-up to her debut album – her first record since Little Mix’s hiatus in 2022.

However, since February of this year, fans of the BRIT Award winner were left without any new music from Perrie, and with no updates on her album.

Now, following the announcement that her self-titled debut solo album will be released next month, Perrie has spoken out about her slow progression as a solo artist.

Earlier today, the 32-year-old appeared on Capital Radio’s breakfast show to promote her new single, ‘If He Wanted To He Would’. During the interview, Perrie admitted that she previously had another album ready to be released.

“I thought my album was finished last year, and then I sat back and I thought, ‘Nah, it’s not it’. It was one of them,” she explained.

“We did that quite a lot in Little Mix as well. I think you just know in your gut, and you know in your heart if it’s not 100% true and authentic and what you want,” Perrie noted.

“I just kind of took a little bit of time off, went back in the studio, and I just found this new lease of life, I think. Now I just… my album is so good. I’m sorry, but it is. I love it so much,” she exclaimed further.

Perrie’s insight into her music process comes amid the news that her debut album, simply titled 'Perrie', will be released next month.

Earlier today, the hit singer took to Instagram to share the cover art for the record, along with the message: “I can’t believe this day has arrived! It feels like a dream. My debut album ‘Perrie’ will be all yours on the 26th September!”

Perrie’s Little Mix bandmate, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, later went on to comment her support by writing: “Congrats beauty!”