Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson engaged to partner Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson is set to tie the knot!

The former Little Mix singer has announced her engagement to her partner Zion Foster.

The couple’s engagement comes four months after they became parents for the first time to identical twin daughters, Ocean and Story.

Jesy recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her engagement.

On her Instagram page, the 34-year-old revealed that Zion proposed to her on a beach at sunset, with the snap showcasing the happy couple embracing as Jesy holds up her engagement ring.

Another image reveals Jesy holding up her hand to the camera, giving fans a closer look at her diamond sparkler.

In her caption, the Black Magic hitmaker simply penned: “Just got engaged to my best friend.”

Jesy and Zion were first linked romantically in January 2022. Last year, it was reported that they had split for a few months, but later chose to get back together that same year.

On January 12 of this year, the pair announced that they were expecting twins together, as Jesy penned on Instagram: “She’s eating for 3 now”.

Two months later, Jesy and Zion shared that their pregnancy was being faced with life-threatening complications, as Jesy was diagnosed with pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome).

The first-time mum had been growing mono/di twins, meaning that her daughters’ lives were at risk by living off one placenta. Jesy subsequently underwent successful emergency surgery, but she then had to spend the last 10 weeks of her pregnancy in hospital.

On May 18, Jesy and Zion took to social media to confirm that their little girls had arrived safely.

“So… Our beautiful baby girls decided to come at 31weeks plus 5 days. It all happened so quickly, but we are so blessed that they are here with us, healthy and fighting strong! We’ve never felt more in love,” they wrote at the time.

“Everybody meet Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster. Born on 15.05.2025,” the proud parents added.