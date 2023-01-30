Little Miss Sunshine’s Abigail Breslin reveals she is married

Congratulations are in order for Abigail Breslin and her now-husband Ira Kunyansky as the pair have tied the knot!

The Little Miss Sunshine actress shared the wonderful news to her 535K Instagram followers that she and Ira got married over the weekend.

Abigail wrote, “Ya girl got married y’all”, alongside a photo of her hand donning her engagement ring and wedding band.

Breslin’s silver wedding ring is beautifully decorated with diamonds all around it, while her engagement ring has a round glitzy rock in the centre of the sparkly band.

The My Sister’s Keeper star shared a second photo of her and her husband smiling from ear to ear as they danced together. Sparkling fireworks are going off being them as wedding guests snap photos of the pair.

She captioned the post, “01.28.23 married my bestest friend”.

Ira shared a photo to his own Instagram of the couple being lifted up on chairs after their wedding ceremony. He lovingly penned, “Love my other second half”.

Abigail’s wedding gown was positively stunning with off-the-shoulder detailing, a plunging neckline and a tulle cape to match the bottom half of her dress.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on tying the knot.

Orphan actress Isabelle Fuhram wrote, “Congratulations my love”, while Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland said, “GORG”.

Rosario Dawson from Men in Black II penned, “Yayayayayay!! Congratulations!!!”. “You guys!!!!!! Congratulations. So much love to you both!", added We Broke Up actor Tony Cavalero.

Kunyansky got down on one knee in February 2022. The Zombieland actress shared a picture of her ring saying, “I was like, “duh.” #engagedyall”.