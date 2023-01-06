Lisa Rinna confirms she’s leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be shocked to hear that Lisa Rinna has decided to leave the show after eight seasons.

Sharing the news with People, the 59-year-old explained the reason for her surprise departure in a brief statement.

She said, “This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series”.

“It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!”, Rinna added.

This decision came after Lisa’s contract expired at the end of the last season, which finished in October 2022. The mum-of-two also confirmed that she and Bravo made a mutual decision for her not to return back for the new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Lisa first appeared on the show during its fifth season back in 2014. Other cast members included Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Vanderpump and Kim Richards.

Many social media users shared their reactions to the surprising news of Lisa's departure. One Twitter user said, “Lisa Rinna being booted from RHOBH is the end of an era and it won’t be the same anymore”.

“She was one of the main characters. Will miss her for sure”, penned a second Twitter user, while a third added, “The show is going to be so boring now”.

As well as being part of the reality TV show based in Beverly Hills, Lisa acted in Days of Our Lives, Another Woman’s Husband and Close to Danger.

Lisa is married to Clash of the Titans star Harry Hamlin, who was shown in RHOBH from time to time alongside his wife in guest appearances.

The pair share two daughters together- 24-year-old Delilah and 21-year-old Amelia, who also featured in the show during their younger years.