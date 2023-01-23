Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley reveals birth of first child

It has been revealed that Lisa Marie Presley became a grandmother before her passing.

Lisa Marie’s eldest daughter, Riley Keough, has shared the news that she has welcomed her first child with her husband Ben Peterson-Smith.

The couple decided to reveal the birth of their first child during a tribute to Riley’s late mother, who tragically passed away on January 12 following a cardiac arrest. She was 54 years old.

Speaking yesterday at a memorial service to honour Lisa Marie’s life, Ben read out a tribute that his wife had written in dedication to her mother. In her message, Riley revealed that she had secretly welcomed a baby girl into the world.

“I hope I can love my daughter that way you loved me,” the 33-year-old wrote. “The way you love my brother and my sisters. Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour,” Riley penned.

“My manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity,” she continued.

“I’m a product of your heart. My sisters are a product of your heart. My brother is a product of your heart,” Riley added, referring to her late brother Benjamin, who took his own life in July 2020 at the age of 27.

“We are you. You are us. My eternal love. I hope you finally know how loved you were here. Thank you for trying so hard for us. If I didn’t tell you every day, thank you,” Riley concluded.

A representative for the couple later confirmed to People that Riley and Ben had welcomed their first child last year, although their daughter’s date of birth or name has yet to be revealed.

The memorial service was held at Lisa Marie’s father’s infamous Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee. Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate Lisa’s life, including the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Elvis actor Austin Butler and singer Alanis Morissette.

Lisa Marie was later laid to rest at the cemetery in Graceland, beside her late son and her father, Elvis Presley.