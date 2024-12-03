Lisa & Co.’s Skin Silk CC cream redefines radiant beauty

Lisa & Co. Cosmetics have unveiled their highly-anticipated launch into the beauty-sphere, with the introduction of their revolutionary CC cream, Skin Silk. Set to redefine the boundaries between skincare and makeup, Skin Silk promises to transform dull, lifeless skin into a beautifully hydrated, radiant masterpiece, minimising pores and the appearance of fine lines, all the while letting your natural beauty shine! Speaking about the exciting launch, Founder Lisa McGowan, AKA Lisa’s Lust List said “Getting older is a gift denied to so many, it’s time we embrace it!”.

Skin Silk’s secret lies in its advanced formulation, enriched with HW & VLW Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide III. This powerful combination provides dual-action hydration, nourishing your skin's surface whilst penetrating deeply for long-lasting moisture. Skin Silk also protects your delicate face from the effects of the sun’s harmful rays, with a built in UVA & UVB tested SPF 30!

But that's not all. Vegan and cruelty-free, this powerhouse formula combines the rejuvenating properties of A-C-E Vitamins, antioxidant-rich Blueberry Extract, and cutting-edge Anti-Ageing Peptides that work to stimulate Collagen and improve elasticity. The result? Youthful, luminous skinthat looks as good as it feels. Witness the magic of Skin Silk right before your eyes as it adapts to your unique skin tone, evening imperfections for a seamless, natural look. Application is absolutely effortless, simply use your fingers to sweep the cream across your face, or blend it out with a fluffy foundation brush for a flawless application.

For those who prefer a light coverage or don’t have the time for full glam before the school run, opt to wear Silk Skin alone for a glowing, smooth complexion without the effort! But those who do prefer a fuller coverage look, Skin Silk is perfect for laying the groundwork and acting as a primer, underneath your favourite foundation!

Available in three versatile shades—Light, Medium, and Medium Deep—there's a perfect match for everyone. Lisa herself wears Medium.

Skin Silk (RRP €35.00 ) is available from www.lisaandcocosmetics.com.