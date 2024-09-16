Lisa & Co. Cosmetics unveil highly-anticipated Skin Silk

If you’ve been searching high and low for a product that will have you looking picture-perfect, then look no further!

Lisa & Co. Cosmetics have launched their highly-anticipated and revolutionary CC cream, Skin Silk, into the beauty-sphere.

Skin Silk is set to redefine the boundaries between skincare and makeup, transforming dull, lifeless skin into a beautifully hydrated, radiant masterpiece. You’ll have minimised pores and the appearance of fine lines will shrink, all while allowing you to let your natural beauty shine!

Speaking about the exciting launch, Founder Lisa McGowan, AKA Lisa’s Lust List said “Getting older is a gift denied to so many, it’s time we embrace it!”.

The advanced formulation is where Skin Silk’s secret lies. The powerful combination of HW & VLW Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramide III provides dual-action hydration, while also nourishing the surface of your skin and penetrating deeply for long-lasting moisture.

Skin Silk also protects your delicate face from the effects of the sun’s harmful rays, with a built in UVA & UVB tested SPF 30!

This powerhouse formula, which is vegan and cruelty-free, combines the rejuvenating properties of A-C-E Vitamins, antioxidant-rich Blueberry Extract, and cutting-edge Anti-Ageing Peptides that work to stimulate Collagen and improve elasticity.

The magic of Skin Silk is visible right before your eyes as it adapts to your unique skin tone, evening any imperfections for a seamless yet natural look.

It’s super simple to apply because you can effortlessly use your fingers to sweep the cream across your face, or blend it out with a fluffy foundation brush for a flawless application.

For anyone who prefers light coverage or doesn't have the time for full glam before the school run each morning, opt to wear Silk Skin alone for a glowing, smooth complexion without the effort! But for those who do prefer a fuller coverage look, Skin Silk is perfect for laying the groundwork and acting as a primer, underneath your favourite foundation!

Available in three versatile shades – Light, Medium, and Medium Deep – there's a perfect match for everyone. For reference, Lisa wears Medium.

Skin Silk (RRP €35.00) is available from www.lisaandcocosmetics.com