Line-up for Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer revealed

The full line-up of celebrities taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer has been revealed.

Stand Up To Cancer is a national fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

In each episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, four stars will be baking against each other and at the end of each show, one celebrity will be crowned Star Baker.

The celebs taking part this year are broadcaster, author, businesswoman and podcaster Sarah Beeny, comedian Adam Buxton, broadcaster and creator of Chicken Shop Date Amelia Dimoldenberg, and sibling TV presenters and property experts Scarlette and Stuart Douglas.

Also starring in the charity series is TV presenter and broadcaster Kate Garraway, Model, actor, author and changemaker Ellie Goldstein, presenter and TV royalty Gloria Hunniford OBE, actor and writer Jim Howick, as well as actor, writer and director Gbemisola Ikumelo.

Credit: Channel 4

Joining them is broadcaster Roman Kemp, comedian and writer Jamali Maddix, actress and writer Maxine Peake, podcasters and broadcasters Chris and Rosie Ramsey, singer, songwriter and actress Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, actress and writer Meera Syal, comedian and actor Tommy Tiernan, comedian Phil Wang, and actress, writer and comedian Sophie Willan.

As well as unveiling the stars taking part in the latest series, a new judge has been announced as Prue Leith has taken a step back from the show.

Former co-owner and managing director of Leiths School of Food & Wine, and a longstanding friend of Prue, Caroline Waldegrave OBE,will be judging the show alongside Paul Hollywood.

Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding will be returning to host the series.

Fans will be able to watch The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4 this spring, where the famous faces will be testing their skills with Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges.