Lindsay Lohan confirms a ‘Mean Girls’ sequel is in the works

Mean Girls fans should get excited, as Lindsay Lohan confirms that a sequel of some sort is definitely on the cards.

The actress opened up about the possibility of a Mean Girls sequel on the The OG Mama D podcast, hosted by her mother, Dina Lohan.

“Oh, I mean, I know that they’re gonna do something, but I just don’t know exactly what yet,” Lindsay revealed, adding, “it would be an honour to be a part of it, obviously.”

Lindsay starred in the 2004 film which polarised a generation of pre-teens and young girls, who’ve been quoting the film’s iconic one-liners ever since.

“On Wednesdays we wear pink!”

“She doesn’t even go here!”

“I’m not like a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.”

Written by and starring Tina Fey, the film’s talented cast also includes Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Amy Poehler and Lacey Chabert.

Becoming a quick success, Mean Girls made $130M worldwide, and developed a cult following. Leading on from this, a made-for-TV sequel, Mean Girls 2 premiered on ABC Family in 2011, with an entirely new cast, while a musical adaptation premiered on Broadway in March 2018.

Giving the fans a chance to relive their youth, a virtual Mean Girls reunion took place this past October, with the cast meeting up together over Zoom.

Speaking about the reunion, Lindsay said, “We discussed how it’s been working with each other that it’s been so continuous over the years that it feels like we’re all still good friends, which was really nice, to catch up with everyone.”

So there you go folks — watch this space for more news about the exciting Mean Girls sequel!