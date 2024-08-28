Linda Nolan confesses her cancer treatment has stopped working

Linda Nolan has admitted that her current form of cancer treatment is no longer effective, and that her tumours have started to grow again.

Back in 2017, the hit singer was told that she had a tumour in her hip, caused by her previous diagnosis of breast cancer in 2005. The disease has since spread to her liver and brain.

For the past few months, Linda has been undergoing immunotherapy every three weeks to help stabalise and reduce the growth of her tumours.

However, Linda has now admitted that the two largest tumours at the front and left side of her brain have grown again, alongside a slight increase of smaller cancerous spots surrounding them.

Speaking to The Mirror, Linda detailed that the two tumours are no longer the size that they were when they were first discovered, but their growth confirms that her treatment is no longer working.

“I sobbed when my consultant first told me. I know so many people are suffering and going through things, but I thought, just for once, could cancer just leave me alone? My heart sank,” the 65-year-old recalled.

“I had feared something was wrong. My balance has been getting worse and my memory – my sisters have to prompt me when I get lost in the middle of a sentence,” she explained.

“Maureen came with me to the appointment and my Macmillan Cancer support nurse was in the room, and I could just tell. I asked my consultant straight away: ‘Has it spread?’ When he told me, I immediately asked: ‘What do we do now?’” she added.

Linda went on to note that she will be starting a different form of chemotherapy this week. The specific type of drug is not currently offered to women on the NHS in England due to a funding row.

“To be able to try a new drug is amazing, I just wish everyone could have this opportunity. To be able to try this is hope – it’s a plan B not everyone is being allowed. To take this drug away from women is to take away their hope,” Linda stated.