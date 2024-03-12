Lily Allen speaks out about her children’s impact on her career

Lily Allen has been sharing an insight into her motherhood experience.

The Not Fair singer shares two daughters, 12-year-old Ethel Mary and 10-year-old Marnie Rose with her ex-husband Sam Cooper.

In a new interview, Lily has opened up about how becoming a mum impacted her career and admitted ‘you can’t have it all’.

While chatting on the Radio Time Podcast, Lily revealed through laughter, “My children ruined my career”.

“I love them and they complete me, but in terms of pop-stardom- totally ruined it.

“It does not mix and it really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t”.

Allen went on to say, “Some people choose their career over their children and that’s their prerogative, but my parents were quite absent when I was a kid”.

“I feel like it left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine”.

“So I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad I’ve done that because they’re pretty well-sounded people”.

Lily welcomed Ethel into the world with Sam Cooper in 2011, a year after she suffered a heartbreaking stillbirth. The pair went on to have Marnie in 2013. The couple split in 2015 and their divorce was announced three years later.

The Smile singer started dating Stranger Things actor David Harbour in 2019 and the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2020. Lily and David live together in America with her daughters.

Lily’s most recent studio album, titled No Shame, was released in 2018 and later went on tour with the record. Before No Shame, Lily released her album Sheezus in 2014.

Following on from her music career, Allen has done stage work with 2:22 A Ghost Story on the West End in 2021 and later performed in The Pillowman last year.