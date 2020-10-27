Lily Allen shares sweet story behind her vintage wedding dress

Lily Allen married Stranger Things actor, David Harbour at a secret wedding ceremony in Las Vegas just two months ago.

The photos the pair posted to social media had us instantly lusting after Lily’s gorgeous 60’s inspired look, and as it turns out, the vintage Dior dress was a last-minute purchase.

Lily opened up about her private wedding day and what led her to buying this stunning garment on the Sex, Lies & DM Slides podcast.

“Well me and my daughter had gone to a place called Beautiful Brides that morning to go and try on rental dresses, and we found one that was like very Dolly Parton esque, like massive sleeves and diamontes and stuff,” the mum-of-two described.

“I was planning on wearing that, and then me and my daughter went shopping and we went into the Dior store and found this dress.”

“I was like, ‘What do you think of this?’ and she was like, ‘Well, I don’t think you’re leaving this shop without it’,”

And so, the rest was history.

Lily wore a gorgeous Dior dress, which hit just above her knees with a sweetheart neckline and off-the-shoulder cap sleeves.

There were two rows of black buttons lining the front of the dress, accompanied by a white, skinny belt which cinched Lily in at the waist. She completed her vintage look with black suede platform heels and a knee-length veil, which was clipped into her beehive hair-do.

Going on to explain why the couple chose the city of Las Vegas for to tie the knot in, Lily said, “Because we just wanted to get married, and because the lockdown situations everywhere, it was just really difficult, and it was assumed to be the only place that was stupid enough to have a ceremony, so that’s how it happened.”

Apparently, the newly-weds hadn't planned on revealing their exciting news at all. “Interesting though that we didn’t plan to announce it to anyone – it was meant to be a very private affair,” Lily explained.

“And then we were leaving Vegas driving to Los Angeles, and Nevada Clark County tweeted our marriage certificate.”

“So, that saying of what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas is actually what happens in Vegas gets tweeted out by Vegas.”