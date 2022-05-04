Lili Reinhart slams celebs who brag about ‘starving’ themselves

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has shared her frustrations about certain celebrities who have made it known that they ‘starved’ themselves in order to look their best for Monday night’s highly esteemed Met Gala.

While Reinhart didn’t share specific names of celebrities she was referring to, it’s quite possible that she was talking about reality star Kim Kardashian, who openly shared how she lost 16 pounds in the weeks leading up to this event.

The Skims mogul said she did so by wearing a sauna suit while running twice a day, restricting her diet and cutting out carbs and sugar, all so that she could fit into her Met Gala gown, once famously worn by Marilyn Monroe.

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a f**king dress?” Lili passionately wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

“So wrong. So f**ked on 100s of levels.”

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting,” she continued.

“Please stop supporting these stupid, harmful celebrities whose entire image revolves around their bodies,” the 25-year-old actress added, before concluding, “I am not generally an angry person but I swear to god, the toxicity of this industry sometimes really gets to me.”

Taking to Twitter later that evening, Lili continued to defend her bold words by saying, “I do not say the things that I say because I want to be relevant or get attention. I speak up because I don’t see enough people with large platforms calling out toxic behavior in our industry. Some people will never understand where I’m coming from and that’s okay.”

Lili previously attended the Met Gala in 2018, 2019 and again in 2021, but was not present during this year’s event.