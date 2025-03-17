Liffey Valley’s Bees & Blossoms: FREE family fun this Mother’s Day weekend

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre is hosting free family fun this Mother’s Day weekend with Bees & Blossoms, where shoppers can learn about the fascinating world of busy bees through fun, hands-on activities. Taking place on Saturday, 29th to Sunday, 30th March, from 11 AM – 3 PM, the event offers a unique and educational day out for all the family in one of Ireland’s largest shopping and leisure destinations. This event is completely FREE with no pre-booking required.

What’s Happening?

Meet the Beekeeper & His Busy Bees

Liffey Valley is welcoming expert beekeeper Michael Wilde from Tara Hill Honey in Co. Wexford for an exciting and educational experience. Throughout the weekend, Michael will lead short 15-minute workshops, offering fascinating insights into the world of bees, their life cycle, and honey production. As a special highlight, visitors will have the rare opportunity to get up close and personal with a real working beehive. Michael will bring along his bees for an exclusive display, allowing shoppers to witness firsthand how these remarkable creatures work together to support their colony.

Sunflower Planting – Help Feed the Bees in Your Own Back Garden

To help support local pollinators, each workshop will end with a sunflower planting activity. Participants will receive a biodegradable pot and sunflower seed to take home, encouraging families to grow their own bee-friendly flowers at home.

Bee-autiful Arts & Crafts & Face Painting

For the little ones, Bees & Blossoms will also feature a dedicated arts and crafts area, where children can create their own bee-inspired masterpieces. Plus, little ones can transform into their favourite pollinators with bee-themed face painting.

Sinead Murphy, Marketing Director at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, commented on the return of the sustainable Mother’s Day event: ‘As a mum of three, I know that Mother’s Day weekend is about much more than just relaxing – it's about making memories with the whole family. We’re delighted to once again transform Liffey Valley into a buzzing hub of activity for Mother’s Day with our sustainable Bees & Blossoms event, offering a unique and educational experience for our shoppers and families. Following the success of last year’s event, we’re excited to welcome back our engaging workshops, face painting, and craft activities which are all completely free for shoppers. This event remains an key part of our commitment to providing accessible, community-focused experiences while aligning with our sustainability strategy, ensuring our events have a minimal environmental impact.”

Make a day of it! After enjoying the workshops and activities, take some time to explore Liffey Valley’s 80 stores, where you can find the perfect Mother’s Day gifts, with the brand-new Divine Flowers & Decor concession opening just in time for bespoke blooms for that special someone.

Before heading home, celebrate the occasion with a family meal at one of the centre’s 20 fantastic dining options.