Lidl’s budget-friendly Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse is a new fan-favourite

We all love a bit of fake tan when we’re heading out on the town or attending a special event, but we’ve tried so many different tans and more often than not we’re left streaky, looking a tad bit too orange or smelling a bit odd.

If you’re on the market for a new tan that won’t break the bank, head to your nearest Lidl because their Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse has been highly praised by tan-lovers.

According to a new survey, 91% of users found Lidl’s Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse ‘better value for money than their usual tan of choice’.

Choosing a good quality tan that won’t leave your skin looking like tiger bread or have you smelling like that distinct fake tan scent is so important as the research also found that almost two thirds of those that trialled the Lidl Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse revealed they would always wear fake tan on a night out with friends.

Just over a quarter would always wear tan on a date, while almost 70% of those taking part in the study said they always wear fake tan when attending a wedding- all very important times we need our tan looking beautifully glowy!

Lidl’s vegan and cruelty free self-tanning mousse ‘Marbella Glow’ is just €4.29 and comes in three shades: Medium, Dark and Extra Dark, so you have a choice of how bronzed you want to look while on a budget.

Beautiful fan for less than a fiver? Sign us up.

This tan, which is made in Co. Cork, will give you the perfect sunkissed glow while also being long-lasting and streak-free.

You don’t need to worry about drying out your skin as the mousse is infused with white truffle and champagne extracts combined with Vitamin E to condition your skin.

With its antioxidant properties, Lidl’s Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse helps brightens and improve your overall skin health.

One participant of the study revealed, “This tan is absolutely beautiful. The tan looks gorgeous when applied and it has a beautiful glow to it as well. It stays on all day and all night and doesn't ruin your bedclothes”.

“The packaging is lovely. I already have friends loving it. I'll definitely be sticking with this tan, it's the best I've ever used and those that know me, know I love my fake tan”.

Lidl’s Vegan Self-Tanning Mousse is available to buy across all stores nationwide so head to your local Lidl while stocks last and pick up a bottle for yourself. For more information visit the Lidl website.