Lidl support Irish businesses by stocking local artisan range

Lidl Ireland are supporting local Irish business by stocking a wonderful new artisan range from local suppliers.

This clever initiative is part of their annual Kick Start Supplier Development Programme which started in 2017. As a result, 36 new products from 25 small Irish suppliers will be available to buy in 208 Lidl stores across the country, from Thursday, January 28.

Shoppers looking to buy Irish and support local will have plenty of variety to choose from, including Dublin-made Kennedy's Vegetarian Lasagne (€3.99) and Handmade Roast Potatoes (€2.49), Donegal-made Irish Fish Canners Smoked Mackerel Fillets in Tomato Sauce (€1.29) and Mayo-made Harvest Moon Hummus (€3.89) in Spicy Vegan, Sweet Potato & Coriander and Roasted Red Pepper flavours, plus lots more.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Lidl has already invested €1 million through the programme since its inception in 2017, with countless supplier success stories to tell including many suppliers, such as this year’s Kick Start participant, Holo Kombucha from Cork, going on to stock Lidl’s every day range permanently.

Reflecting back on the success of the last 4 years of Kickstart, Lidl Ireland Buying Director, Cathal Corcoran, commented on the importance of this year’s programme; “At Lidl, it has never been more important to us to support our local communities, as well as the livelihoods of those who continue to operate throughout the pandemic, through our growing local supplier network.”

“Our Kick Start Supplier Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for small to medium sized Irish businesses to showcase their products to more than 2 million customers that enter our stores every week.”

“The quality of Irish artisan food and drink is up there with the best in the world, and we are delighted to bring unique, delicious, local produce to shoppers looking to support our local economy when they need it most.”

Visit www.lidl.ie/kickstart for more information on Lidl’s annual supplier development programme, Kick Start.