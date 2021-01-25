Lidl launches stylish designer face coverings in aid of charity partner Jigsaw

Lidl Ireland has partnered exclusively with Dublin-based art and fashion studio Jill & Gill to launch brand new designer face coverings which will be available in all 168 Lidl stores across the country.

Jill & Gill is an award-winning Irish brand with a fresh approach to illustration and print across fine art, fashion and design, who has now created a limited-edition range of stylish face coverings exclusively for Lidl. The retailer’s latest partnership with the Irish designers builds on their support for Irish-made products with more than 260 Irish suppliers keeping Lidl’s 168 stores across the country stocked.

Lidl’s exclusive partnership with artists Jill & Gill was born out of a suggestion from one of the retailer’s employees and will see the Dublin-based fashion studio’s face coverings go on sale in all Lidl stores, as the retailer continues to promote Irish brands and help them develop new markets and audiences, which Lidl has done since arriving in Ireland in 2000.

€1 from the sale of each two-pack of the colourful new face coverings will go to Lidl’s charity partner Jigsaw, The National Centre for Youth Mental Health, which offers support, listening, and expert mental health advice to young people aged 12-25 across Ireland.

Since partnering with Jigsaw in 2018, Lidl has pledged to raise €1.25 million as well as raising national awareness for youth mental health and since December, Lidl has been encouraging customers to check in with a young person they know over a cup of tea by donating €0.10 from each purchase of their Fallon’s Original Blend and Gold Blend Tea to Jigsaw.

Most recently, Lidl raised €310,000 through Trolley Dash, which gives shoppers the chance to win their entire Christmas shop for just €1. With fundraisers compromised this year due to the pandemic, the funds raised from initiatives such as Lidl’s Trolley Dash are paramount to charities and their service users.

Commenting on the announcement, Head of Communications & Marketing at Lidl Ireland, Aoife Clarke, said:

“We’re delighted to launch our new Jill & Gill face coverings and to support our charity partner, Jigsaw, in this way. Alongside our various colleague fundraisers, we’re always looking at different ways we can support Jigsaw’s incredible services and we think this is the perfect opportunity to highlight some key takeaways from last year including wear a mask, support local Irish businesses and look after your mental health.

When you purchase a Jill & Gill face covering in our stores, you’re not only supporting Irish art and design but also the important work Jigsaw does in offering mental health support to young people across Ireland which we all know has been especially important throughout the pandemic.”

Jill Deering and Gillian Henderson, Owners of Jill & Gill said:

“We’re really excited to partner with Lidl to create an exclusive limited-edition range of face coverings for the retailer and through these designs, support a very worthy cause in their charity partner, Jigsaw.

As an Irish art and fashion studio, working with one of the country’s leading retailers is a great opportunity for us and we’re looking forward to seeing our work on sale in their stores right around Ireland. We had a lot of fun working on these designs and we hope Lidl customers will love them just as much as we do!”

Lidl’s new face coverings by Jill & Gill are available in Lidl’s 168 stores from Thursday 28th January for €3.99 for a pack of two with €1 from each pack donated to the retailer’s charity partner, Jigsaw, The National Centre for Youth Mental Health.