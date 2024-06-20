Lidl launches Ár Ocean skincare in €1m deal for west coast manufacturer

Lidl Ireland has launched its first ever Irish made own brand skincare range, Ár Ocean, in an exclusive new local supplier partnership with Mayo-based ULTRAPURE Laboratories, representing a new supply deal worth €1 million for the Ballina business. This new deal will see four new permanently listed Ár Ocean skincare products across Lidl’s 220 stores in the island of Ireland.

A family-run business with a team of 20 employees, ULTRAPURE Laboratories is an award-winning producer of Guaranteed Irish and natural muscle recovery, skincare, and wellness products, with recent accolades including the ‘Home and Lifestyle’ award at the 2024 Guaranteed Irish Business Awards and bronze in the ‘Rising Star’category at the 2023 Family Business Awards.

Lidl and ULTRAPURE Laboratories have been working to develop Ár Ocean for almost two years, harnessing the nourishing properties of sea minerals and Irish moss cultivated from the Atlantic to provide a nutrient-rich, moisturising, and luxurious skincare collection at an attainable price to ensure everyone can benefit from the natural goodness of properties derived from west coast waters.

The new Ár Ocean skincare collection surged ahead in the satisfaction stakes within a recent consumer research study, with 94% of respondents saying they would recommend Ár Ocean products to a friend and 96% of respondents saying they were satisfied with the products. A further 90% of panellists said they would continue using the products after the initial trial period. More than three quarters (82%) of consumers said they would consider purchasing the products as a gift.

Suitable for all skin types, the new travel-friendly Ár Ocean range includes a purifying cleanser, nourishing moisturiser and hydrating eye-cream and face serum, with prices starting at just €3.49.

Ár Ocean Cleanser and Toner – Irish water has been specially formulated with an infusion of sea minerals and plant botanicals to gently cleanse and purify the skin, leaving it clean, fresh, revitalized and hydrated (€3.49)

– Irish water has been specially formulated with an infusion of sea minerals and plant botanicals to gently cleanse and purify the skin, leaving it clean, fresh, revitalized and hydrated (€3.49) Ár Ocean Marine Moisturiser – Nourishing cream with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and replenish the skin, perfect for oily/combination skin (€4.99)

– Nourishing cream with hyaluronic acid to hydrate, smooth and replenish the skin, perfect for oily/combination skin (€4.99) Ár Ocean Eye Cream – A super hydrating and light-weight cream rich in active botanicals and sea minerals to calm sooth and smooth tired puffy eyes (€3.99)

– A super hydrating and light-weight cream rich in active botanicals and sea minerals to calm sooth and smooth tired puffy eyes (€3.99) Ár Ocean Hyaluronic Face Serum – Silky smooth and hydrating sea mineral serum is powered with rich sea botanicals and HyBloom moisture magnetising complex to help nourish, condition, smooth and rejuvenate the skin (€4.99)

Emma Nolan, Buyer at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “Our Cien beauty and wellness range continues to be loved by shoppers and we’re delighted to now expand our cosmetics offering with the launch of our first ever own brand and Irish made premium skincare range, Ár Ocean. Our ambition for this collection is to provide customers with a quality, premium product at a low cost.

“We’re delighted to work with ULTRAPURE Laboratories on this collection, an award-winning Irish producer using 100% locally sourced ingredients. For us, the partnership further demonstrates our commitment to supporting Irish producers, with €1.6 billion procured last year from Irish suppliers and business partners.”

The new cosmetics deal comes as Lidl Ireland released its latest Supplier & Business Partner Impact Report which found that more than €1.6 billion worth of goods and services was procured from Irish suppliers and business partners by the retailer in 2023. A total of €1.1 billion worth of goods was procured from the Irish agri-food industry, with €800 million staying within Lidl Ireland’s operations to be sold through its local store network and more than €300 million exported internationally through Lidl’s expansive network of stores showcasing the best of Irish produce on the global stage.

The Ár Ocean collection is available now at all 220 Lidl stores across the island of Ireland, while stocks last.