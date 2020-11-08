Lidl Ireland launch Christmas 2020 advent calendars from as little as 99 cent

This year, Lidl Ireland’s seasonal range to include festive selection boxes and advent calendars at exceptional value starting at just 99c!

Arriving in stores nationwide on Thursday 26th November, Lidl’s ‘The Crafty Brewing Co’. 12 Beer Selection Box – it is expected to sell as fast as Santa’s sleigh at the incredible price of just €19.99. Produced locally in Co. Kildare, the Irish made selection box is brand new to Lidl shelves and includes 12 x 500ml bottles of craft beer featuring favourites such as The Crafty Brewing Co. Lager, Irish Pale Ale and Stout. Not to mention a special edition Cognac Barrel Stout brewed exclusively for the selection box.

Brand new to Lidl’s Christmas calendar range is their Favorina Tower Advent Calendar (€6.99 and available now) – it has a unique four-sided log cabin designed structure with doors to delicious chocolate on each side making it a very pretty gift for little ones and grown-ups alike.

The new to the range calendars are joined by festive favourites from Christmases past including Lidl’s Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar (€8.99, available from 29th November) – every cheese lovers’ dream and Lidl’s classic Favorina Advent Calendar (available now).

Filled with delicious Fairtrade chocolate, this traditional advent calendar is just 99c and comes in a variety of jolly styles.

For more visit www.lidl.ie.