Lidl Ireland debut limited-edition gold-infused skincare range

Lidl Ireland are brightening up your day (as well as your complexion) with the launch of their new gold-infused skincare range, Cien Gold. Add a note to your calendar as the range will be available in Lidl stores nationwide from Monday 12th April. Cien Gold is the ultimate guilt-free indulgence with prices starting at as little as €4.49 – a mere fraction of the price of other gold-infused beauty buys on the market.

Infused with 1% colloidal gold, one of the most coveted beauty ingredients, Lidl’s Cien Gold range includes 4 dreamy skincare products offering antioxidant and anti-ageing properties while adding a radiant and luminous quality to the skin;

Cien Gold Deep Cleansing Face Mask (€5.99)

Enriched with plant extracts leaving skin smooth and preventing the appearance of fine lines.

Cien Gold Triple Action Moisturiser (€5.99)

Filled with skin loving multivitamins and UV protection.

Cien Gold Neck & Décolleté Cream (€5.99)

Nourishes and moisturises skin leaving it looking firmer.

Cien Gold Intense Moisture Hand Cream (€4.49)

Made with active ingredients that nourish and protect hands leaving them silky soft.

Guaranteed to give you that gorgeous golden glow, Lidl’s Cien Gold creams are a must-have addition to your summer beauty arsenal but hurry, they’re available for a limited time only.