Must-buy! Lidl are selling secret Wine Dispensing Bags

If you anticipate a lot of al fresco dining this summer then you might want to pop into Lidl as they launch a fabulous garden and BBQ range filled with outdoor dining essentials.

One particular item we have our eye on would have to be their new secret Wine Dispensing Bags (€29.99). If you’re planning on venturing out for a picnic in the sun with friends this bank holiday weekend, make sure to pick yourself up one of these discreet bags.

Although they look just like any other sleek and stylish accessory, they have a hidden insulated compartment with a 1.5 litre bag that you can fill with your favourite beverage to ensure that you’re never left waiting for a drink.

On the other hand, if you want to keep your family cool during the warm summer evenings, then you might want to invest in Lidl’s Florabest Party Table with Ice Bucket (€49.99). The height adjustable bistro style table has a built-in compartment to fill with ice as the double-wall structure keeps your drinks cold for longer. Available in 2 chic colour combinations, this table is a true garden dinner party essential!

Impress your neighbours with the billowing smell of fresh, homemade pizza using Lidl’s Grillmeister BBQ Pizza Box Oven (€54.99) and Grillmeister Pizza Peel (€9.99). Suitable for both gas and charcoal BBQs, this quirky pizza box oven has a removable pizza stone made from cordierite – ideal for making crispy pizzas with that authentic woodfired taste.

Cook pizza from frozen or unleash your inner pizzaiolo and create your own pizza with toppings of your choice using Lidl’s Trattoria Alfredo Pizza Dough & Tomato Sauce for just €1.99.

For smaller gardens or balcony BBQs, Lidl’s chrome-plated Grillmeister Trolley BBQ (€27.99) is the perfect, space-friendly grill. Built with convenient cooking in mind, this ultra-affordable grill has a handy side shelf and under shelf built in for easy serving and wheels for extra mobility.

All of these items plus lots more are available in all 168 Lidl stores nationwide from today, June 3. You don’t have to spend a fortune to get your garden dinner party ready with these middle aisle must-haves for less than €55!