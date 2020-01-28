Liar is BACK! ITV finally shares trailer for season 2 of drama series

ITV has finally released a teaser trailer for the second season of Liar. The thrilling series gripped the nation back in 2017 and we’ve been eagerly awaiting news about season two since the finale aired.

The teaser trailer has just dropped and it’s safe to say we’re in for another intense season. The second season of Liar follows the mystery surrounding the death of Andrew Earlham, played by Ioan Gruffudd.

The trailer sees a group of suspects appear on screen. Lead character Laura Nielson, played by Joanne Froggatt, appears as one of the murder suspects, which as no surprise following the trauma Andrew put her through.

The season finale ended with viewers seeing Andrew’s dead body in the cold, dreary marshes. In the teaser trailer, Laura can be heard saying: “There's a long list of people who had reason to kill him. I did not murder Andrew Earlham.”

The psychological thriller is set to air later this year with both Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd returning. Coronation Street actress Katherine Kelly will join the cast as DI Karen Renton.

Season two will be set before Andrew died.

The show’s writers told TV Writers commented: There are certainly a few suspects and we hope to explore that further. Andrew has been missing for several weeks and then we see his dead body in the empty marshlands. The question is: what happened in those missing weeks that led to Andrew’s demise?” they commented.

"Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd are back. We’re delighted that anyone frustrated by the cliffhanger will be rewarded for their patience. Questions are answered and the title is central."

We cannot wait for Liar to return!