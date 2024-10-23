Liam Payne’s partner Kate Cassidy shares sweet note he wrote to her

Kate Cassidy has shared an emotional tribute to Liam Payne, as well as a heartfelt note that he wrote to her weeks before his death.

Last week, former One Direction singer Liam tragically died in Argentina, after he fell from the balcony of his hotel room on the third floor.

The 31-year-old had been staying in Buenos Aires with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, but Kate chose to fly home to the United States just two days before Liam’s death.

As she continues to grieve her partner of two years, Kate has now written a devastating tribute to him.

Earlier today, Kate took to Instagram to post multiple photos of herself and Liam together, along with her statement.

“I don't even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you've had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now. You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone,” the 25-year-old began.

“You are — because I can't say were — my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into,” she continued, before admitting: “I can't wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here.”

In her selection of photos, Kate included a snap of a handwritten message that Liam gave to her before his death. In her statement, she explained the backstory behind the note.

Credit: Kate Cassidy / Instagram

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we'll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You'll always be with me. I've gained a guardian angel,” Kate penned.

Many fans have since expressed their condolences to Kate, with one commenting: “You were the best for him Kate.”

“Stay strong Kate, we love you,” another added.