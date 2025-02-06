Liam Payne’s partner Kate Cassidy recalls when she discovered his death

Kate Cassidy has given her first interview since the death of her partner, Liam Payne.

Former One Direction singer Liam tragically passed away in Argentina in October of last year. The 31-year-old – who co-parented his seven-year-old son Bear with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl – died after he fell from the balcony of his hotel room.

In the days before his death, Kate was still in a relationship with Liam but had flown home to the United States without him.

Now, as she continues to grieve, Kate has detailed why she chose to leave Argentina two days before Liam’s untimely death.

In an interview with The Sun, the 25-year-old explained why she believes the pair were “meant to meet”.

“Liam was my childhood crush. I have loved him since I was ten. I think we were meant to meet. Growing up, I had posters on my walls. I think I had a One Direction one but I don’t know if I had his solo poster. But I did have him at some point on my wall,” she recalled.

“He was genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life. I didn’t care about the other stuff. Our relationship was full of love and laughter and light,” Kate praised.

The model then confirmed that she flew home from Argentina to Florida to look after the couple’s rescue dog, Nala.

“I had a responsibility, we had a responsibility. We had our dog and obviously I never, ever thought this event would occur. It was a tragic accident and no, I never did think [he would die]. But, you know, we did have our own separate lives – this wasn't the first time we have travelled separately,” Kate explained, adding that Liam was in “such a good headspace” when she left.

Kate, who had been dating Liam for two years, shared that she was at home when one of Liam's friends called her to break the news.

Kate later described it as a “blackout moment” and revealed that the last text she ever sent to Liam was about the couple’s new Halloween decorations: "I can't wait for you to get home and see the house."